Alabama Lands Space Force Headquarters Over Florida

U.S. Space Force’s permanent command headquarters will touch down in Alabama’s Huntsville Redstone Arsenal area rather than Florida’s Space Coast.
Katie Johnston reports.
U.S. Space Force’s permanent command headquarters will touch down in Alabama’s Huntsville Redstone Arsenal area rather than Florida’s Space Coast.
Katie Johnston reports.
Offutt Air Force Base passed over for Space Command Headquarters
The command, a new department of the Air Force, has selected an Army installation in Huntsville as the most-desired location for..