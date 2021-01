Facts You Didn't Know About Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth rose to fame with roles in "The Last Song" and "The Hunger Games." There are facts even some of his ardent fans may not know about him.

The movie that makes Hemsworth cry is "Titanic," because he knows that Leonardo DiCaprio's character dies.

He surfed competitively until he was 18 years old.

Liam actually made it further in the auditions for Thor than Chris.