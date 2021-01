Rupert Grint Reveals How Fatherhood Changed Him For Servant S2

Having welcomed a baby girl since season one of Servant, Rupert Grint tells Melissa Nathoo how he felt filming season two now that he's a father.

Nell Tiger Free also returns, revealing the darker turn the show has taken.

Report by Nathoom.

