Who's to blame for the Capitol Riot? p1

Today, President Trump became the first President to be impeached a second time after the House of Representatives charged him with inciting an insurrection.

Ten Republican representatives, including Liz Cheney, R-Wy., the GOP caucus' third-ranking members, were among those who joined the Democratic majority in voting in favor of impeachment.

The final vote vote was 232 in favor compared to 197 opposed.

The President has since condemned the riots, and earlier today released this statement: “Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” Trump said.

“Making America great again has always been about defending the rule of law.” But what role did objectors to the electoral college count play in inspiring the riot?

