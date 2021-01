Articles of Impeachment still not sent

ABLE TO CUT HOLES IN THE ROOFFOR VENTILATION, PUTTING OUT THEFIRE.

NO ONE WAS INJURED.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI STILLHASN’T FORMALLY SENT THARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT TO THESENATE WHICH WOULD TRIGGER THETRIAL OF TRUMP.

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN ISJUST DAYS AWAY FROM TAKINGOFFICE.HE HOPES THE SENATE IS ABLE TOBOTH HANDLE AN IMPEACHMENT TRIALAND HIS ADMINISTRATION'S AGENDASENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCHMCCONNELL IS KEEPING HIS CARDSCLOSE TO HIS CHEST AS TO HOW HEWILL VOTE IN A SENATEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENTTRUMP.HE DENIED A REQUEST FRMINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMERTHAT WOULD ALLOW A TRIAL TOSTART IMMEDIATELY AND MCCONNELLSAYS HE PLANS TO KEEP HIS FOCUSON THE UPCOMING INAUGURATION OFPRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN.CRAMER says: "He has a lot ofpower over the scheduleobviously in the process, but Idon't know many wimps in theUnited States Senate who aregoing to vote one way or anotherjust because Mitch McConnedoes.THE SENATE NEEDS 67 VOTES TOCONVICT PRESIDENT TRUMP.SOME REPUBLICANS HAVE BEENCRITICAL OF THE PRESIDENT ANDHIS RHETORIC LEADING UP TO LASTWEEK'S ATTACK AT THE CAPITOL.BUT THEY ALSO ARGUEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL WILL BEMEANINGLESS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMPOUT OF OFFICE NEXT WEEK.DEMOCRATS DISAGREE AND BELIEVETHE PRESIDENT SHOULD BE HELDACCOUNTABLE AND DISQUALIFY HIMFROM RUNNING AGAIN .BLUMENTHAL says: "Even thoughmay be out of office, therestill have to be consequencefor his blatant criminality thatkilled five people or directlyor indirectly resulted in thosedeaths as well as injuries."ONE REPUBLICAN WHO OPPOSES ANIMPEACHMENT TRIAL IS ARKANSASSENATOR TOM COTTON.HE SAYS THE SENATE LACKS THECONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORI