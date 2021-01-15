John Legend and More Celebs Join Biden's Inauguration

'Celebrating America,' a prime-time special airing on Jan.

20 in honor of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, .

Has added more stars to its roster.

In addition to Legend, Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters will perform.

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria "will introduce segments throughout the night," according to organizers.

These newly-added celebrities join previously-announced performers Justin Timberlake.

Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.

Tom Hanks will host the program.

Both Biden and Harris will deliver speeches during the 90-minute special