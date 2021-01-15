Robert Saleh to Lead New York Jets as the First Muslim Head Coach in the NFL

The New York Jets have officially signed a five-year deal with Robert Saleh to be their new head coach.

The team made the announcement on Thursday.

Saleh, the former defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, will be the NFL’s first-ever Muslim head coach.

He will also be the third Arab American to coach in the league.

Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Saleh’s hiring was a sign of “increasing inclusion.”.

The Jet’s previous head coach, Adam Gase, was fired on January 3 after a two-year run with the team.

The Jets went 2-14 this past season, making his overall win-loss ratio as their coach 9-23.