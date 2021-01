Actor Dustin Diamond who played Screech on Saved By the Bell is battling stage 4 cancer.

BASEBALL’S RULES.

SEASON OPENERIS SET FOR APRIL 9 AGAINST THEYANKEES.DUSTIN DIAMOND WHO PLAYED"SCREECH" IN THE POPULAR 90’SCOMEDY SAVED BY THE BELL ISBATTLING STAGE FOUR CANCER.THE ACTOR CHECKED HIMSELFINTO A FLORIDA HOSPITAL THISWEEK AFTER NOT FEELING WELL.THE TYPE OF CANCER IS NOTKNOWN.ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY REPORTSDIAMOND IS UNDERGOING CHEMO