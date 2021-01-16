NRA files for bankruptcy, seeks to escape lawsuit

The National Rifle Association on Friday filed for bankruptcy, a sudden development that could help the gun rights group escape a lawsuit by New York's attorney general seeking its dissolution.
Gloria Tso reports.
The NRA said it is moving to Texas from New York, where the state's attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging financial crimes.