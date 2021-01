Watch: Mumbai' Cooper Hospital health workers clap, cheer as COVID-19 vaccine arrives

Ahead of vaccination drive, COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Jan 16.

Health workers were seen clapping and cheering as the vaccine arrived.

With 'aarti thalis' and sweets, staff of Cooper Hospital was seen waiting to welcome beneficiaries.

The mega COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin in India on Jan 16.

In first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, healthcare workers will receive the vaccine.