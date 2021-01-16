Nevada National Guard troops arrive in D.C.

Gov.
Steve Sisolak says the men and women of the Nevada National Guard have arrived safely for their mission in Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Gov.
Steve Sisolak says the men and women of the Nevada National Guard have arrived safely for their mission in Washington, D.C., ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Hundreds of Nevada Army Guard members have left their civilian lives and jobs to head to Washington D.C. to support local law..
WCBI News at Ten - Wednesday, August 5th, 2020