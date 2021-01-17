Aaron Rodgers, Packers' Offense Dominate Rams 32-18 to Advance to NFC Championship Game

The Packers No.
1 offense took care of the Rams and their No.
1 defense as Green Bay came away with a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles in the NFC Divisional playoffs Saturday.
The Packers No.
1 offense took care of the Rams and their No.
1 defense as Green Bay came away with a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles in the NFC Divisional playoffs Saturday.
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rushed for 188 yards in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined FOX’s Pam Oliver after his team’s dominant 32-18 win over the Los Angeles..