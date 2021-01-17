Young Rock Trailer - Dwayne Johnson

New comedy series Young Rock premieres Tuesday February 16th on NBC.

Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson's life.

From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he's met along the way.