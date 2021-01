Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 1/18/21

6'S)AREAS OF DENSEFOG HAVEREDEVELOPED THISMORNING, AND WITHSUB-FREEZINGTEMPERATURES INPLAY AS WELL,FREEZING FOGCOULD CREATESLIGHTLY SLICKSTREETS AT TIMES.VISIBILITY COULD BEDOWN AS LOW AS AQUARTER-MILE INTHE BOISE AREAEARLY MONDAY SOUSE CAUTION IFYOU'RE HEADED OUTINTO THE FOG THISMORNING.

AFTERTHE FOG LIFTS..SUNSHINE WILLDOMINATE THEAREA..

WITHTEMPERATURESAGAIN CLIMBING INTOTHE LOW 40S IN THETREASURE VALLEY.

ASNOW FLURRY ORTWO COULD POP UPIN THE MOUNTAINSEARLY IN THE DAYTODAY BUT THE AREAREMAINS GENERALLYDRY, SUNNY ANDSEASONABLY COOLTHROUGHTHURSDAY, WITHLIGHT SNOWPOTENTIALLYRETURNING TOIDAHO'S MOUNTAINSTHURSDAY INTOFRIDAY.WANT A GREAT WAY