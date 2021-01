Hancock: I think we're going to have a great British summer

Asked whether families could feel confident in booking a break for the summerholidays as all adults may be vaccinated by the summer, Mr Hancock said: “Onthe summer holidays, I’m going to Cornwall and I’ve said before I think we’regoing to have a great British summer, but we’ve got a lot of work to dobetween now and then.

“What we can do is see the line of sight to vaccinatingeverybody by September and anything before that would be a bonus.