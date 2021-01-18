County Commissioners Across The State Call For Mail-In Ballot Reform

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania released a preliminary report recommending Gov.
Wolf and lawmakers allow the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day and an earlier deadline to accept mail-in ballot applications.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania released a preliminary report recommending Gov.
Wolf and lawmakers allow the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day and an earlier deadline to accept mail-in ballot applications.
ae;oigha;hija;igja;hija
7pm-11042020