Unearthing history at a Treasure Coast cemetery

For years, a piece of African-American history on the Treasure Coast sat neglected.

AS LLOYD JONES WALKS THROUGH THE GOMEZ PIONEER CEMETERY, HE REFLECTS ON THE HISTORY OF HIS COMMUNITY.

LLOYD JONES/HOBE SOUND: "I ALSO FEEL THE EMOTION OF THIS PLACE BEING ABANDONED, NEGLECTED FOR OVER 50 YEARS." JONES' FATHER, A KOREAN WAR VET, IS BURIED HERE.

HE DIED WHEN LLOYD WASJUST THREE.

LLOYD JONES: "THIS CEMETERY GAVE ME THE ABILITY TO LOOK BACK AND LOOK INTO HIS LIFE AND SEE WHAT HE ACTUALLY DID." THIS IS WHERE MEMBERS OF THE ALLEN TEMPLE AME CHURCH WERE BURIED IN THE LATE 19TH AND EARLY 20TH CENTURIES.

THECHURCH BURNED DOWN IN THE1980S AND THE CEMETERY FELLINTO DISREPAIR.

BUT THAT'S CHANGING.

THIS IS PROJECT MOSES, FRIENDS OF THE CEMETERY MAKING A DIFFERENCE. AFTER A THOROUGH SITE CLEARING A FEW YEARS BACK, THE NEXT CHAPTER INVOLVES USING UNDERGROUND RADAR.

CHAD STEWART/BOWMAN CONSULTING: "IT SENDS A RADAR SIGNAL DOWN TO THE GROUND AND IF IT HITS ANY TYPE OF HARD OBJECT, IT SENDS A SIGNAL BACK." AS MORE GRAVESTONES ARE BEING UNEARTHED, MORE QUESTIONS TO BE ANSWERED. FOR EXAMPLE, WHY IS MARY BURNS BURIED HERE TWICE?

KATHERINE HIGGINS/ARCHAEOLOGIST: "SINCE THERE'S SO MANY UNMARKED BURIALS HERE. THERE WERE 200 UNMARKED BURIALS HERE, BUT THERE ARE ONLY 30 HEADSTONES THAT YOU CAN ACTUALLY SEE." THE ULTIMATE GOALS?

THERE WERE 200UNMARKED BURIALS HERE, BUTTHERE ARE ONLY 30 HEADSTONESTHAT YOU CAN ACTUALLY SEE”)THE ULTIMATE GOALS?

TO CONNECT MORE FAMILIES, AND GET THE CEMETERY ON A STATE OR NATIONAL HISTORIC REGISTRY, AND TO CREATE A TRUE PEACEFUL FINAL RESTING PLACE FOR LLOYD JONES' FATHER, AND EVERYONE ELSE. IN HOBE SOUND.

