Security Tightens In D.C., Trump Prepares To Issue Additional Pardons As Inauguration Nears

President Trump plans to spend his last day in office on Tuesday issuing 100 pardons or commutations, a senior administration official and a senior White House official tell CBS News.

Meanwhile, the Senate will reconvene that day for the first time since the House impeached Mr. Trump last week, and will begin confirmation hearings for some of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominees.