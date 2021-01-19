‘Who gave Balakot information to Arnab Goswami?’: Rahul Gandhi questions govt

RahuL Gandhi launched an attack on the Modi government over the alleged leaked charts of journalist Arnab Goswami, which purportedlky reveal that he had priori information about the Balakot airstrike.

Rahul Gandhi said that leaking such kind of top secret information is a criminal act.

He added that those who leaked the information and the recipient should both be booked.

Rahul further asked that only the PM, Defence Minister or the NSA would be privy to such information and questioned who had leaked it to the journalist.

Watch the full video for all the details.