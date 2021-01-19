Publication of Meghan’s letter ‘serious invasion’ of privacy, court told

The publication of an “intrinsically private, personal and sensitive” lettersent by the Duchess of Sussex to her estranged father was a “plain and seriousinvasion” of privacy, her lawyers have told the High Court.

Meghan, 39, issuing the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline over a series ofarticles which reproduced parts of the handwritten letter sent to 76-year-oldThomas Markle in August 2018.

She is seeking damages for alleged misuse ofprivate information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data ProtectionAct over five articles, published in February 2019, which included extractsfrom the “private and confidential” letter to her father.