GM Up 9% After Deal With Microsoft Revealed

General Motors gained as much as 8.9% to a record high on Tuesday.

The gain comes on news that its autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, is receiving a large investment from Microsoft.

Microsoft joins a number of companies in a $2 billion funding round for Cruise.

Tuesday's price is a record-high for GM since it emerged from bankruptcy at the end of the Great Recession.

The partnership will accelerate the commercialization of self-driving vehicles.

It brings together the two companies' software and hardware engineering expertise, cloud computing capabilities, and manufacturing knowledge.