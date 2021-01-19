Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement

(CNN) Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos Tuesday.
Her happy news -- which happened at the White House -- comes on her father's final full day in office.
(CNN) Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos Tuesday.
Her happy news -- which happened at the White House -- comes on her father's final full day in office.
Tiffany Trump announced she is engaged on January 19 — just one day before her father, Donald Trump, is supposed to leave the..
Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos Tuesday. Her happy news..