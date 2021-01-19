Yellen To Congress: Don't Fight The $15

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is now being confirmed for another top job--that of Treasury Secretary in the Biden administration.

And according to Business Insider, she says raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would have little to no impact on employment.

Democrats support raising the minimum wage, but it remains a partisan issue due to its potential effects on the economy.

GOP lawmakers consistently argue that raising the minimum wage would cost the country millions of jobs.

However, Yellen said Tuesday that a $15 minimum wage increase wouldn't significantly impact the job market.