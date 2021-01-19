Thanks, Dad: Capitol Rioter Threatens To Kill His Own Kids If They Rat Him Out

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was arrested by the FBI on Sunday in connection to the January 6 US Capitol riot.

He's one of the hundreds across the country being rounded up for participating in the violent insurrection.

But according to a charging affidavit, the 48-year-old oil worker extended his hatred of the government to his own children.

The member of the far-right extremist group 'Texas Freedom Force' threatened to kill his son and daughter if they told the FBI he had taken part in the riot.

If you turn me in, you're a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot.

Guy Reffitt Business Insider reports Riffitt separately told his daughter he'd 'put a bullet' through her phone if she posted about him on social media.