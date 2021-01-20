Brendan Rodgers plays down title talk but relishing challenge

Boss Brendan Rodgers continued to play down Leicester’s title chances despitethe Foxes going top of the Premier League.
Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddisonscored to beat Chelsea 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.
