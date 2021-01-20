Inauguration: Oakland Native Kamala Harris Set To Make History

Bay Area native Kamala Harris is set to make history on Wednesday, by being the first woman to be sworn in as Vice President.
KPIX 5's Wilson Walker talks to one of Harris' longtime colleagues about the tasks she will take on.
(1/19/21)
Bay Area native Kamala Harris is set to make history on Wednesday, by being the first woman to be sworn in as Vice President.
KPIX 5's Wilson Walker talks to one of Harris' longtime colleagues about the tasks she will take on.
(1/19/21)
Long before Kamala Harris walked onto a Delaware stage for her historic acceptance speech as Vice Presiden-elect she was a daughter..
Derreck Johnson, founder of the Home of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Oakland, is packing his bags for a trip to Washington D.C...