Services for Mayor Coviello

A SAD DAY FOR FRIENDS AND LOVEDONES OF CAPE CORAL MAYOR JOECOVIELLO.

TODAY, THEY ARE SAYINGTHEIR FINAL GOODBYE.

SERVICES FOR THEMAYOR WERE HELD AT CAPECHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCHEARLIER TODAY.

HE DIEDUNEXPECTEDLY LAST WEEK.

COVIELLOSERVED THE COMMUNITY FOR OVERTHREE YEARS AS MAYOR ANDPREVIOUSLY AS A MEMBER ANDCHAIRMAN OF THE CITY’S BUDGETREVIEW COMMITTEE.FOX 4 ANCHOR JANE MONREAL IS ATCAPE CORAL CITY HALL TO SHOW USHOW SOUTHWEST FLORIDA GOT TOKNOW MAYOR COVIELLO THROUGH HISPROJECTS AND VISIONS FOR CAPECORAL.

JANE?SHARI, JOE COVIELLO BECAME MAYOROF CAPE CORAL IN 2017.HE WAS HANDS ON WHEN IT CAME TOTHE GROWTH OF THE CITY.

HE ALSOSPOKE OUT ABOUT CONCERNS ABOUTTHE ENVIRONMENT, LIKE BLUE GREENALAGAE AND THE CITY’S GREENSPACES.GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS HASORDERED THAT U-S AND FLORIDASTATE FLAGS BE FLOWN AT HALFSTAFF AT THE LEE COUNTCOURTHOUSE, CITY HALL, AND THESTATE CAPITOL IN TALLAHASSEE TOHONOR COVIELLO.IN THE ORDER, THE GOVERNORSTATED IN PART QUOTE, "COVIELLOWILL BE REMEMBERED AS A DEVOTEDADVOCATE FOR THE PEOPLE ANDBUSINESSES OF CAPE CORAL.HE WAS THANKFUL AND APOLOGETICFOR THE BUSINESSES ALONG THESTREETSCAPE PROJECT IN SOUTHCAPE.HE ALSO SPOKE OUT ABOUT THEENVIRONMENT WHEN BLUE GREENALGAE WAS SHOWING UP IN CAPECORAL CANALS.THROUGH THE PANDEMIC... WE SMAYOR COVIELLO TAKING A FRONTROW SEAT FOR THE CITY’S 50THANNIVERSARY."We’re all seeing the numbers inthe State of Florida, as well asthe county, as well as our city.They’re spiking, we’re hearingthe dangers of the hospitalsreaching capacity.

If you can’tmandate it, what’s the next bestthing?

The next best thing is toeducate."INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, HIS FA