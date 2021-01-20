How a US Presidential Inauguration Works

How a US Presidential Inauguration Works.

The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States has been significantly scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But presidential activities and ceremonies that we may be used to in the modern era are not laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

To be sworn in as president, the Constitution states that Joe Biden must be administered the Oath of Office.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, .., Presidential Oath of Office.

... and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, Presidential Oath of Office.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court usually administers the oath, but this is not required.

That person needs only to be a judge.

The custom is that the incoming president places their hand on a Bible, but this is also merely custom.

.

An inaugural address has been given by every elected president, but this too is not required.

Some of the most memorable inaugural addresses were delivered by Presidents Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and Kennedy.

Security at Biden's inauguration is extraordinary due to the storming of the U.S. Capitol, with Washington, D.C., on lockdown.

The only other time this has been the case was during Andrew Johnson's inauguration, who took office as Lincoln's assassin was still at large.

Analysts of this inauguration will pay close attention to how the newly sworn-in President Biden refers to former President Trump