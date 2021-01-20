Here’s What Jennifer Lopez Said in Spanish at Biden’s Inauguration

Lopez performed a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Toward the end of the song, she pointed to the sky and shouted, "Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos!".

For those who don't speak Spanish, Lopez was reciting the end of the Pledge of Allegiance:.

“One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”.

She also worked in "Let's get loud!," a line from one of her famous songs, immediately afterwards.

The move garnered mixed reactions on social media, but many Twitter users were loving it