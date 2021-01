President Biden and how to handle the eviction moratorium

EXTEND IT.ASTRID?ONE OF THE FIRST ACTIONS OF THENEW PRESIDENT -- CALLING FOR ANEXTENSION OF THE EVICTIONMORATORIUM UNTL THE END OFMARCH...WHICH THE U-S-D-A SAYS IT WILLDO.WHILE MANY SAY THIS WILL HELPTHEM GET BY...OTHERS SAY THIS WILL ACTUALLYHURT MORE.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WANTS THECDC EVICTION MORATORIUM TO GOUNTIL MARCH31--- THE SAME DAY THAT THENEVADA MORATORIUM FINISHES."FOR NEVADANS IMMEDIATELY ITMAY NOT HAVE A BIG IMPACT, BUTIT PROBABLY WILL DOWN THEROAD." THIS IS BECAUSE THERECOULD BE ANOTHER EXTENSION DOWNTHE ROAD.THE LEGAL AID CENTER SAYS THATTHE CURRENT PROTECTIONS ARE NOTAUTOMATIC FOR THOSE WHOQUALIFY."JUST LIKE WITH THE PREVIOUSMORATORIUM, A TENANT HAS TOTAKE ACTION TO PROTECTTHEMSELVES.THEY GOT TO SIGN A DECLARATION,GIVE IT TO THEIR LANDLORD ANDIF THEY GET AN EVICTION NOTICE,THEY HAVE TO RESPOND TO IT."EVEN WITH PAST MORATORIUMS,PEOPLE WERE STILL GETTINGEVICTED."WE HELPED SOME OF THOSE PEOPLESTAY IN THEIR HOMES AND WORKSIMPLY INADEQUATE WHEN THERE ISNOT ENFORCEMENT MECHANISM INTHE STATE AND LOCAL LEVEL FORJUDGES TO RESPECT AND FOLLOWTHESE MORATORIUMS FROM OURPRESIDENT." SUSY VASQUEZ,EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THENEVADA STATE APARTMENTASSOCIATION SAYS THAT WHILE SHEUNDERSTANDS THE REASONS FOREXTENDING THE MORATORIUM, SHESAYS THE FINANCIAL SITUATION OFLANDLORDS AND OWNERS NEEDS TOBE INCLUDED., SINCE IT'SBECOMING MORE CHALLENGING FORTHEM TO MAINTAIN THEIRPROPERTIES "IF YOU HAVE 200UNITS AND YOU GOT 40-50 PEOPLETHAT AREN'T PAYING RENT YOU CANSOMEHOW STRUGGLE AND CONTINUETO MAINTAIN, BUT IF YOU HAVE 20UNITS AND 5 OF THOSE APARTMENTSAREN'T PAYING RENT, ITDEFINITELY IMPACTS THEIRABILITY TO BE ABLE TO PAY THEIRMORTGAGE, AND THEIR INSURANCEAND TAXES, EVERYTHING THAT ISAUTOMATIC, UTILITIES." THEY ALLRECOMMEND THAT IT'S IMPORTANTTHAT TENANTS AND LANDLORDS WORKTOGETHER TO AVOID FURTHERPROBLEMS.IF YOU GOT AN EVICTION NOTICEOR YOU ARE AFRAID THAT YOU MAYGET EVICTED -- YOU CAN CONTACTTHE LEGAL AID CENTER OFSOUTHERN NEVADA FOR HELP.AM13AMAND...CONGRESSWOMAN DINA TITUSRESPONDING....TO THAT ACTION....FROM THE NEW PRESIDENT.SHE WROTE..."THE ACTION......BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITEDSTATES.....TO EXTEND.....THE EVICTION AND FORECLOSUREMORATORIUMS......ALONG WITH THE PAUSE....ON STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS.....WILL MAKE A REALDIFFERENCE.....FOR SOUTHERN NEVADANS." SHEALSO THANKED HIM.....FOR ACTING QUICKLY.EXPECT TO SEE MORE FEDERALCOORDINATION WITH THE R