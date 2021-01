Indian Cricket Team arrives at Mumbai airport

Indian team battled with broken bones and clinched the historic glory by winning the test series against Australia at their turf.

Indian team returned from Australia on January 21.

Indian Cricket Team coach Ravi Shastri and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane were seen leaving from the Mumbai airport.

Rohit Sharma also arrived in Mumbai today.

India won the series by 2-1.

With this win, India climbed the ICC rankings and became the number 1 test cricket team.