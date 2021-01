Watch: Fire at SII Pune’s facility, smoke billows; fire tenders rushed

Fire broke out at Manjri facility of Pune’s Serum Institute of India on Thursday.

Pune’s Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that a call was received at 2.50pm.

Reportedly, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with at least two extra tankers.

As per reports, fire was reported from the fifth floor of the recently constructed building.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building.

Serum Institute of India is manufacturing coronavirus vaccine Covishield.

