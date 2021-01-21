New building will support the community and help with cat populations

The clay the clay county humane society says... there are 1-thousand stray cats in its area.

The group wants to help decrease the "stray" population //////// news 10's bri shackelford explains how a new surgery center could help.

Br} many cats...like the one you see here often have to be truned away from shelters due to overcrowding.

That's why the clay county humane society wants to add on a new building to its shelter.

So far....the shelter says it doesn't have enough room for all the animals.

Some animals have to be turned away..

Many of them are feral cats..

The shelter leaders say a surgery center needs to be built to allow for spaying and neutering.

But right now..having the space for this center ... as well as the current animal load... is an issue.

"because of the space in here, we have to get the dogs out so that we've got the ability to concentrate on the surgery part, and having space in order to do it."

To help with this issue....the shelter is going to put up a new builidng in the back.

That building will be able to house all the dogs.... while freeing up space for surgeries in the existing building.

"like i have 6 dogs back there right now.you obviously can't do surgery when you have 6 dogs back there barking, and yelling, and screaming.

So, the bulidng should come first."

They hope to be able to start on the building by "this" summer.

Once complete....they tell me they want to start operating the surgery center a-s-a-p.

"i mean we're not just fixing them to keep the population down.

We're making them healthier.

The less that have to come in here when they're dioing fine out there, the better."

[take: bri] br} making sure these animals are healthy is the centers number one goal.

Now coming up for you tonight at 6 i'll let you know more about the new animal hospital...and what it wants to bring to the community.

Reporting in clay county i'm news 10's bri shackelford.

Back to you.

