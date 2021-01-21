HBO Developing 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' | THR News
Another 'Game of Thrones' prequel is in the works at HBO.

The streaming giant is in early development on 'Tales of Dunk and Egg,' based on a set of novellas by George R.R.

Martin.