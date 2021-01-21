HBO Developing 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' | THR News

Another 'Game of Thrones' prequel is in the works at HBO.
The streaming giant is in early development on 'Tales of Dunk and Egg,' based on a set of novellas by George R.R.
Martin.
HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' is beginning to take shape.
The order for House Targaryen-focused drama arrives after the cabler officially killed its Naomi Watts-led project.