Klopp admits Liverpool lack confidence after Burnley loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits player confidence is an issue as aseven-hour goal drought contributed to the 1-0 defeat by Burnley which endedan unbeaten home league run stretching back to April 2017.

Ashley Barnes’s83rd-minute penalty was his 100th senior club career goal and he became thefirst Burnley player to score an away league goal since October 3.

ForLiverpool, whose 68-match unbeaten run at home was brought to an end, theirgoal drought now stretches to seven hours and 18 minutes.