PM Modi urges Assam people to live for New India, 'AatmaNirbhar' Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 18th convocation ceremony of Assam's Tezpur University.

He attended the programme via video conferencing on January 22.

While addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence.

Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom.

Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth." "Now you have to live for New India, AatmaNirbhar India," he added.