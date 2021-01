Katie Price shares Harvey update on Radio 4

Katie Price opened up about putting her son Harvey into care on BBC's Radio 4's Women's Hour.

The 18-year-old – who was born with multiple disabilities including partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome and autism – is set to move into a residential college later this year.Price, 42, has now shared that she made the tough decision after Harvey started to become destructive because he didn’t want to be away from her.