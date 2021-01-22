‘Parties concerned over law & order situation’: CEC Arora on West Bengal polls

With political parties apprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said the poll panel has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power and misuse of the government machinery.

The CEC also said no civic police volunteers will be deployed for the polling exercise.

"The commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power or misuse of government machinery," the CEC said.

The full bench of the ECI, which is currently in the state to review preparedness for the assembly polls due in April-May, held meetings with representatives of political parties, senior government officials and police officers.

