dearstuartscott: A Love Letter From Stuart Scott's Daughters

One year after sportscaster Stuart Scott lost his courageous battle with cancer, his daughters Taelor and Sydni honor their father--celebrating the life he lived and the lessons he taught them along the way.

(APPLAUSE) -I can't ever give up... because I can't leave my daughters...The best think I have ever done, the best thing I will ever do... is be a dad to Taelor and Sydni.I love you guys more than I will ever be able to express.You two are my heartbeat.

I am standing on this stage here tonight because of you.-My dad was always the sports guy, that much was clear.-He went to all my games and he was always there on the sidelines withcritiques and congratualations.

Just the excitement he had about watchingme play soccer, I had never seen him happier.-I remember when I was young my father taught me how to use a camera.He showed me how to load film into the camera, which he had forgotten after I showed him thecamera his father gave me.

He was immediately exicited.

That was the first thing I rememberabout taking pictures.-The necklace I'm wearing right now, he gave it to me for Christmas.

And it was the lastgift he ever gave me.It was probably a bit of a turning point, the fact that he gave it to me, that I couldn't reallystay in denial anymoreIt's nice to be able to have something that I can keep close to me that reminds me of him.-I was taking a photography class and they said, go where you spend your time, and the onlyplace I really went was to the hospital to see my father.I said, "can I take these pictures of you?" and he said, "Yeah, of course."It was like, back when I was little.

It was the best time we got to spend together.

In years....The image that he had always put out was one of strength.

There is a different kind ofvalue and steel strenght in vulnerability.-So I've been reading my dad's book... It's the most amazing thing ever to hear his voice againand hear him talking to me.

It was sort of this unspoken, when I finished the book,I know it's the last thing he'll ever say to me.-The hardest thing is probably being, very lonely.

He was a father but he was also a friendduring that time.

And I feel like I've lost a friend.The hardest part of losing my dad has been times when either I thought I saw him somewhereand when there are things that I want to tell him.-I would like to thank him for liking me.

For all of the times that people haven't reallyliked me, he really liked my personality.

He said, "You're my favorite person."And so, to be, to just be loved that way.-My father said, when you die, it does not mean you lose to cancer.You beat cancer by how you live.

Why you live.And the manner in which you live.MUSIC