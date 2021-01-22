Gabrielle Union reveals how long Dwyane Wade's birthday celebration should last

NBA veteran Jalen Rose sat down with Gabrielle Union for the latest episode of his podcast "Renaissance Man'' for the New York Post.
The pair talk about her husband Dwyane Wade's wine company and which vintage she loves to drink.
NBA veteran Jalen Rose sat down with Gabrielle Union for the latest episode of his podcast "Renaissance Man'' for the New York Post.
The pair talk about her husband Dwyane Wade's wine company and which vintage she loves to drink.
Dwyane Wade was reduced to tears by his wife Gabrielle Union's sweet message on his birthday on Sunday, as she told him she "loves..
Happy Birthday, Gabrielle Union! Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade turns 47 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress...
There's just something about the love between Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade! The L.A.'s Finest star took to Instagram on..