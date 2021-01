Police responded to several crashes on major highways Friday as a storm system brought snow and a wintry mix to the Granite State.

GOOD.CREWS HAVE BEEN WORKING ALL DAYTO CLEAR ROADS, BUT THISMORNING, IT WAS A MESS INSEVERAL AREAS.TODAY’S FREEZING RAIN MAKING FORA TREACHEROUS MORNING COMMUTE ONNEW HAMPSHIRE ROADS.AT 7:00 A.M., ON I-89 NORTH,JUST BEFORE EXIT 3, THREE CARSSLID OFF THE ROAD, AND FOURTRACTOR-TRAILERS CRASHED.NO ONE WAS INJURED, BUT THE ROADWAS SHUT DOWN FOR HOURS.