Ever receive a package you didn't order? It could be a scam

Third-party sellers on Amazon and other e-commerce sites are sending random products to people across the US as part of what’s known as a “brushing scam” – a bizarre scheme that helps boost a vendors’ ratings online.
Here’s how it works.
Third-party sellers on Amazon and other e-commerce sites are sending random products to people across the US as part of what’s known as a “brushing scam” – a bizarre scheme that helps boost a vendors’ ratings online.
Here’s how it works.
Phytage Labs Blood Pressure 911 Reviews - Blood Pressure 911 Pills Ingredients Really Works Or Scam? Read Real & Honest Blood..
The ‘Stop Scam Calls’ campaign is encouraging consumers not to suffer in silence over the festive season.