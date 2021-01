Netaji Birthday: Artists makes 3D portrait: Watch | Oneindia News

An artist from Chandigarh has made a 3D portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary.

The portrait was made with recycled materials in the shape of butterflies, which the artist said symbolise freedom.

#SubhashChandraBose #Netaji #ParakramDiwas