Russia: Protester pelted snowballs on police in an anti-Putin protest, over 2000 arrested | Oneindia

Protesters used snowballs against police in Russia on Saturday as more than 2,000 people were arrested amid widespread demonstrations demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Thousands of people across Russia protested against the arrest of Navalny after the vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin was detained earlier this week upon his return to Russia.