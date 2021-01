Cancellations of COVID-19 vaccine appointments continue

THOSE WHO HAVE HAD THEIR COVID19 VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS -CANCELED!

THIS AS VACCINEDEMAND CONTINUES TO OUTPACESUPPLY.WE'VE NOW MOVED UP TO THESECOND WORST STATE WHEN ITCOMES TO VACCINES ADMINISTEREDPER 100 THOUSAND PEOPLE.YESTERDAY -- WE WERE THE WORSTSTATE.WE ARE ALSO THE SECOND WORSTSTATE FOR VACCINE DISTRIBUTIONPER 100-THOUSAND IN THE NATION.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE OUTSIDE CASHMANCENTER - A MASS VACCINATIONSITE WHICH WAS CLOSED THISWEEKEND AUSTIN!IT SURE WAS - AND THIS LOCATIONWAS ONE OF CONFUSION AND LONGLINES -- THAT'S WHAT WE WERETOLD BY FOLKS WHO CAME OUTHERE.AND NOW WE'RE HEARING OFSIMILAR CONCERNS -- BEFORE EVENMAKING IT OUT TO VACCINATIONLOCATIONS!"IT'S BEEN A VERY CONFUSINGWEEK." HEATHER DAQUINO - IS ONEOF MANY IN THEVALLEY - WHO'VE HAD THEIRCOVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTCANCELED - DUE TO LIMITEDSUPPLIES.AS A CHARTER SCHOOL TEACHER -SHE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TOGETTING THE VACCINE ON FRIDAY."THE LINK CAME OUT FOREDUCATORS, CCSD POSTED THELINK AND BASICALLY ALL THETEACHERS SPREAD IT LIKEWILDFIRE." SHE WAS READY TOROLL UP HER SLEEVE...BUT THEN - SHE RECEIVED THISEMAIL - THAT HER APPOINTMENT ATUNLV WAS CANCELED."THEY SAID IT WAS AN ERROR THATWE EVEN GOT THE LINK AND WESHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO GOIN THE FIRST PLACE." ANDHEATHER WASN'T ALONE.THE CLARK COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT - SAYS THAT THE STATEHAS PRIORITIZED EDUCATORS ASTHOSE WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO GETTHE VACCINE - BUT RESOURCES ARENOT THERE TO HANDLE THE VOLUME."IT WAS JUST REALLYDISAPPOINTING AND FRUSTRATINGAFTER FINALLY BEING ABLE TOMAKE AN APPOINTMENT." WITH THECURRENT LANE SYSTEM IN THESILVER STATE - EDUCATORS, FIRSTRESPONDERS, HEALTHCARE WORKERSAND THOSE 70 YEARS OF AGE ANDOLDER CAN GET THE VACCINE.MUCH LIKE EDUCATORS - SENIORSHAVE ALSO EXPERIENCED ISSUES!JUST BEFORE THE WEEKEND - THECITY OF HENDERSON ANNOUNCEDTHAT APPOINTMENTS SCHEDULED FORTHE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF FEBRUARYARE CANCELED - DUE TO SUPPLYPATIENCE - AS THE STATE FIGURESOUT THE VACCINE ROLLOUT."IT WOULDN'T SURPRISE ME THATSOME OF THOSE PROMISED VACCINESWOULD HAVE TO RESCHEDULE,BECAUSE IF SOMETHING HAPPENEDTO THE SHIPMENT, OR WE DON'TGET THE SHIPMENT IN, THEN THOSESIGNED UP DON'T HAVE IT."IN RESPONSE TO THE LATEST CDC