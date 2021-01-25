COVID-19 vaccine rollout is about more than just buying jabs, says expert

"Many countries have failed to recognise the need to get an entire systems approach to this," said Professor Martin McKee.
"It's not just a matter of buying the vaccine, getting it into the country."
"Many countries have failed to recognise the need to get an entire systems approach to this," said Professor Martin McKee.
"It's not just a matter of buying the vaccine, getting it into the country."
010521 tues 11
India has enough stockpile of the COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups, including healthcare workers and frontline..