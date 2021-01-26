Watch: ITBP soldiers chant ‘Vande Mataram’, celebrate Republic Day in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, in Ladakh.

Soldiers were seen chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ at a border outpost in Ladakh.

The soldiers braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh.

On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were also awarded police service medals in various categories.

The ITBP contingent is set to be part of the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday.

