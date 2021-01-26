Little girl reunited with her sister after 13 weeks in a sterile hospital bubble

Twelve-year-old Evie Timmins has hugged her little sister for the first timein four months after being forced to live in an airlocked hospital ward,awaiting a stem cell transplant, due to a rare immune disorder.

Evie wasdiagnosed with a variable immune disease with an unknown cause at 18 monthsold.

It is an antibody deficiency which leaves her body unable to defenditself against bacteria and viruses.

As her condition seemed to worsen,specialists advised that her only option was stem cell donation, which meantstaying in an ultra-secure children's facility, away from the majority of herfamily.

The risks were only made high, due to the pandemic.

Having had thetreatment, she has been able to see her younger sister after months of beingapart.

She is still in recovery, and is living away separately from herfamily, but has hopes to soon be together at home once again.