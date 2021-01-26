Jake Paul to Fight UFC's Ben Askren

Jake Paul to Fight UFC's Ben Askren.

Paul, a prominent YouTuber, will go eight rounds toe-to-toe with Askren on April 17.

Since his boxing debut in Jan.

2020, this will be the first time Paul will compete against a professional fighter.

I started boxing two years ago and I'm still going to knock his ass out faster than [Jorge] Masvidal.

, Jake Paul, via statement.

These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box, Jake Paul, via statement.

It will be the first pro boxing match for Askren, who retired from MMA fighting last year.

I know Jake Paul is enjoying pretending he is a fighter, Ben Askren, via statement.

I'm going to put his dreams to an end, Ben Askren, via statement.

The location of the event has not yet been finalized.

It will take place under the Triller Fight Club banner and air on pay-per-view platforms