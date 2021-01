Warner Bros. Pictures on HBO Max - Same Day Premieres 2021

Check out the official "Same Day Premieres" new trailer for all the big budget Warner Bros.

Pictures movies coming to HBO Max in 2021, the same day as theaters.

The blockbusters include Godzilla vs.

Kong, The Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, Dune, Cry Macho, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Tom and Jerry, King Richard, Malignant, Space Jam: A New Legacy, In the Heights and The Little Things.

What's the one movie you are most excited to watch on HBO Max?

